TrustSwap (SWAP) Trading Up 0.2% Over Last Week

TrustSwap (CURRENCY:SWAP) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. TrustSwap has a market capitalization of $135.29 million and $1.67 million worth of TrustSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrustSwap coin can currently be bought for $1.51 or 0.00003140 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, TrustSwap has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.11 or 0.00058509 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002816 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.76 or 0.00130647 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00013163 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.24 or 0.00046309 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000392 BTC.

TrustSwap Profile

TrustSwap is a coin. Its launch date was July 9th, 2020. TrustSwap’s total supply is 99,996,776 coins and its circulating supply is 89,684,502 coins. TrustSwap’s official Twitter account is @trustswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrustSwap’s official website is trustswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustSwap is a novel platform with several use cases. It allows employers to have payments delivered at an exact time & date to any employee through an accountable smart contract, program payment to a loved one when the owner passes away, and more. “

Buying and Selling TrustSwap

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrustSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrustSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

