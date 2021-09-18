TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ:TC) Short Interest Update

TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ:TC) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decrease of 64.9% from the August 15th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ TC traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $2.10. 7,752 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,477. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.49 and a 200 day moving average of $3.19. TuanChe has a twelve month low of $1.75 and a twelve month high of $6.65. The company has a market capitalization of $42.24 million, a P/E ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 0.12.

TuanChe (NASDAQ:TC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $12.35 million for the quarter. TuanChe had a negative return on equity of 39.23% and a negative net margin of 30.11%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TC. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in TuanChe by 99.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 78,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 39,195 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TuanChe by 131.3% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 24,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 13,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in TuanChe during the 2nd quarter valued at $479,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

TuanChe Company Profile

TuanChe Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the operation of an omni-channel automotive marketplace. It offers auto shows, group-purchase facilitation, and virtual dealership services. The company was founded by Wei Wen and Jian Chen Sun in 2010 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

