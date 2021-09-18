Tuatara Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TCAC) Short Interest Up 54.9% in August

Tuatara Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TCAC) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,900 shares, a growth of 54.9% from the August 15th total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCAC. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Tuatara Capital Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $147,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tuatara Capital Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $1,624,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in Tuatara Capital Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $6,776,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Tuatara Capital Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $1,940,000. Finally, Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new position in Tuatara Capital Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $817,000.

Get Tuatara Capital Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ:TCAC traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.72. 431 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,810. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.67. Tuatara Capital Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $10.12.

Tuatara Capital Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for Tuatara Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tuatara Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.