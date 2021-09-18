Tuatara Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TCAC) Short Interest Up 54.9% in August

Tuatara Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TCAC) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,900 shares, a growth of 54.9% from the August 15th total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tuatara Capital Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tuatara Capital Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Tuatara Capital Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tuatara Capital Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, Bloom Tree Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tuatara Capital Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $189,000.

NASDAQ:TCAC traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.72. 431 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,810. Tuatara Capital Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $10.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.67.

Tuatara Capital Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

