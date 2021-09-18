Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:TKGBY) Short Interest Down 40.8% in August

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:TKGBY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,100 shares, a drop of 40.8% from the August 15th total of 55,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of TKGBY opened at $1.11 on Friday. Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. has a 52-week low of $0.78 and a 52-week high of $1.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.01.

TKGBY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi AS engages in the provision of service to its corporate, commercial and retail customers, including deposit, loans, foreign trade transactions, investment products, cash management, leasing, factoring, insurance, credit cards and other banking products. It operates through the followings segments: Retail Bank; Corporate and Commercial Banking; and Investment Banking.

