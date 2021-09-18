Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $20.49

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$20.49 and traded as low as C$18.99. Turquoise Hill Resources shares last traded at C$19.17, with a volume of 237,704 shares.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$19.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$20.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.24. The company has a market cap of C$3.86 billion and a PE ratio of 4.88.

Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile (TSE:TRQ)

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

