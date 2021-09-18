TurtleCoin Price Tops $0.0001 (TRTL)

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 18th. One TurtleCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TurtleCoin has a market cap of $11.79 million and approximately $214,515.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TurtleCoin has traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000053 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 42.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000018 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

About TurtleCoin

TurtleCoin (TRTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 110,926,792,199 coins. TurtleCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@turtlecoin. TurtleCoin’s official website is turtlecoin.lol. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TurtleCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. It is a community-focused cryptocurrency which follows three simple tenets: Fast, Easy, Safe. “

TurtleCoin Coin Trading

