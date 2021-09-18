Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $118.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. William Blair began coverage on Twist Bioscience in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Twist Bioscience from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Twist Bioscience in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company.

Get Twist Bioscience alerts:

NASDAQ TWST opened at $121.74 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $113.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.57 and a beta of 0.70. Twist Bioscience has a 1-year low of $62.37 and a 1-year high of $214.07.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.07). Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 24.59% and a negative net margin of 106.59%. The company had revenue of $35.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.67) earnings per share. Twist Bioscience’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Twist Bioscience will post -3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 33,662 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.63, for a total value of $3,656,703.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 2,000 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.85, for a total value of $251,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 256,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,287,572.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 154,053 shares of company stock valued at $17,406,452. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Twist Bioscience by 2.7% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Twist Bioscience by 2.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 1.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Twist Bioscience in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 266.7% in the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corp. develops proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. It produces synthetic biology tools such as genes, oligo pools, variant libraries, DNA data storage and NGS. The firm also produces agriculture production as well as new applications such as in vivo diagnostics, biodetection and data storage.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.