Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc decreased its position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 392,189 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 153,521 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Twitter were worth $26,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TWTR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Twitter by 6.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 386,935 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $24,621,000 after acquiring an additional 22,930 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Twitter by 1.7% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 109,933 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Twitter by 1,214.6% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 83,778 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,331,000 after purchasing an additional 77,405 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its position in Twitter by 4.1% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 21,456 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in Twitter by 109.4% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 545,710 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,723,000 after purchasing an additional 285,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

TWTR opened at $62.47 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31. Twitter, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.93 and a 52 week high of $80.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.85 billion, a PE ratio of 132.92 and a beta of 0.77.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.14. Twitter had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.39) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Twitter news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $486,570.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.86, for a total transaction of $142,945.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,677 shares of company stock valued at $5,859,013 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TWTR shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Twitter to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Twitter in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Twitter currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.80.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

