TwoKeyEconomy (2KEY) Trading 30.8% Lower This Week

TwoKeyEconomy (CURRENCY:2KEY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. During the last seven days, TwoKeyEconomy has traded 30.8% lower against the dollar. TwoKeyEconomy has a total market capitalization of $985,717.16 and approximately $325,453.00 worth of TwoKeyEconomy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TwoKeyEconomy coin can now be purchased for about $0.0379 or 0.00000361 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.04 or 0.00058577 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.62 or 0.00130823 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00013150 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.37 or 0.00046736 BTC.

TwoKeyEconomy Profile

TwoKeyEconomy (CRYPTO:2KEY) is a coin. It launched on September 25th, 2018. TwoKeyEconomy’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,002,340 coins. TwoKeyEconomy’s official website is 2key.network . TwoKeyEconomy’s official Twitter account is @2keyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “2key network is a decentralized referral network that helps people, businesses and organizations reach their ideal customers and spark action. It works by giving people the opportunity to directly exchange actionable links with campaigns for products, services or events that they recommend. When a campaign they shared generates results, the link automatically goes back and rewards every person who shared it. Letting referrers share the success of the campaigns they share is a proven way of generating organic online virality. And because the rewards to referrers are only distributed AFTER the campaign generates results, creating a campaign is risk-free, making it the perfect tool for small businesses and solopreneurs to grow their business. “

TwoKeyEconomy Coin Trading

