Typhoon Network Price Up 30.3% This Week (TYPH)

Typhoon Network (CURRENCY:TYPH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 18th. Typhoon Network has a total market capitalization of $726,701.88 and approximately $17,203.00 worth of Typhoon Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Typhoon Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0808 or 0.00000167 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Typhoon Network has traded up 30.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Typhoon Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002062 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002242 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.51 or 0.00073257 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.94 or 0.00123638 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $85.32 or 0.00175995 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,475.94 or 0.07170317 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,240.38 or 0.99512402 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $411.55 or 0.00848955 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Typhoon Network Coin Profile

Typhoon Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,996,767 coins. Typhoon Network’s official Twitter account is @TyphoonCrypto

Buying and Selling Typhoon Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Typhoon Network directly using U.S. dollars.

