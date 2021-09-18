U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.20

U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.20 and traded as high as $4.72. U.S. Energy shares last traded at $4.31, with a volume of 463,813 shares.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.20.

U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The energy company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.66 million for the quarter. U.S. Energy had a negative net margin of 69.79% and a negative return on equity of 27.07%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Energy by 16.5% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,775 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 3,514 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of U.S. Energy by 18.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,444 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 8,284 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Energy in the first quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Energy in the first quarter worth $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:USEG)

US Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition and development of oil and natural gas properties. Its projects include North Dakota, Texas and Louisiana. The company was founded on January 26, 1966 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

