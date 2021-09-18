Ubex Trading Up 4.9% This Week (UBEX)

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 18th. In the last seven days, Ubex has traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ubex has a total market capitalization of $1.13 million and approximately $609,815.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ubex coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00018028 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $204.93 or 0.00428380 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001141 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000735 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000057 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Ubex

Ubex (UBEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 20th, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,931,788,949 coins and its circulating supply is 3,314,170,196 coins. Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ubex’s official message board is medium.com/ubex . The official website for Ubex is www.ubex.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Ubex aims to solve the problem of low confidence in the purchase of digital advertising. Smart contracts allow for making the relationship of advertisers and publishers as transparent and fair as possible, as well as minimizing the risks for all parties. By applying such an approach, Ubex allows passage from the traditional pay per click scheme to the model of payment for targeted actions, the fairest and interesting model for advertisers. “

Buying and Selling Ubex

