UBS Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for General Electric (NYSE:GE)

General Electric (NYSE:GE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $136.00 price objective on the conglomerate’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 35.36% from the company’s previous close.

GE has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on General Electric from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered General Electric from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.80.

Shares of NYSE:GE traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $100.47. The company had a trading volume of 10,721,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,946,483. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $103.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $110.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.94, a P/E/G ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.07. General Electric has a 52-week low of $48.00 and a 52-week high of $115.32.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.16. General Electric had a negative net margin of 3.18% and a positive return on equity of 5.56%. The company had revenue of $18.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.20) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in General Electric by 37.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,302,563 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $17,103,000 after purchasing an additional 355,766 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in General Electric in the first quarter worth $266,000. First National Trust Co raised its holdings in General Electric by 9.3% in the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 17,048 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in General Electric in the first quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 2.1% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 59,455 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

