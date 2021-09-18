Ucore Rare Metals (OTCMKTS:UURAF) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.98

Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:UURAF)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.98 and traded as low as $0.71. Ucore Rare Metals shares last traded at $0.72, with a volume of 20,876 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.98.

About Ucore Rare Metals (OTCMKTS:UURAF)

Ucore Rare Metals, Inc engages in the exploration and development of economically viable rare earth element properties. Its projects include Bokan Mountain and Ray Mountain. The company was founded on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Halifax, Canada.

