UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $318.10 Million

Analysts expect UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) to post $318.10 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for UDR’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $328.60 million and the lowest is $309.21 million. UDR reported sales of $310.04 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that UDR will report full year sales of $1.25 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.27 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.44 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for UDR.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.45). UDR had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 1.31%.

A number of research analysts have commented on UDR shares. Truist upped their price target on UDR from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on UDR in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on UDR from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays assumed coverage on UDR in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on UDR from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.25.

In other UDR news, Director Clinton D. Mcdonnough sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total transaction of $277,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 60,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.71, for a total value of $3,342,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 130,000 shares of company stock worth $7,186,450. Corporate insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in UDR by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 74,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of UDR by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 56,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of UDR by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 21,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of UDR by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 84,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,724,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of UDR by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period.

NYSE:UDR opened at $53.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.05. UDR has a 52 week low of $29.34 and a 52 week high of $56.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,063.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.3625 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. UDR’s payout ratio is 71.08%.

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

