UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $57.13

UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $57.13 and traded as high as $64.46. UFP Technologies shares last traded at $63.44, with a volume of 76,530 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UFP Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th.

Get UFP Technologies alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $477.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.92 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.13.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. UFP Technologies had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $50.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UFP Technologies, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UFPT. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 61.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 202,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,555,000 after buying an additional 76,557 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in UFP Technologies by 7.4% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in UFP Technologies during the first quarter worth $156,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in UFP Technologies by 46.6% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in UFP Technologies by 72.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UFP Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:UFPT)

UFP Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of engineering products and components to customers in the aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer, electronics, and industrial markets. Its manufacturing operations include cutting, routing, molding, vacuum-forming, laminating, radio frequency and impulse welding, and assembling.

Read More: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.