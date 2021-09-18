UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Stock Position Boosted by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,415 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in UGI were worth $1,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UGI during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of UGI during the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of UGI in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UGI in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UGI in the first quarter valued at $37,000. 81.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get UGI alerts:

UGI has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of UGI from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of UGI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

In other UGI news, CEO John L. Walsh sold 14,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total transaction of $696,025.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 535,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,946,242.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UGI opened at $42.88 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98. UGI Co. has a 1-year low of $31.09 and a 1-year high of $48.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. UGI had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that UGI Co. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.345 dividend. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is 51.69%.

About UGI

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane; UGI International; Midstream and Marketing; and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

Further Reading: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.