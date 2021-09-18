Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $14.500-$14.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $12.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.10 billion-$8.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.88 billion.

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $379.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.60 billion, a PE ratio of 29.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $360.99 and its 200 day moving average is $339.45. Ulta Beauty has a 12 month low of $200.50 and a 12 month high of $414.98.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $2.00. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 40.49%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty will post 15.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ULTA shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Ulta Beauty from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $430.00 to $425.00 in a report on Friday, August 27th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $376.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $379.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $401.00.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.30, for a total transaction of $196,528.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael R. Macdonald sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total transaction of $1,995,228.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

