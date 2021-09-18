Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Loop Capital

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by Loop Capital in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $400.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock. Loop Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.53% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on ULTA. Raymond James upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $395.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Cowen increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $385.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $410.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $379.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.00.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Ulta Beauty stock traded down $3.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $379.05. 629,933 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 727,871. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $360.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $339.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.71. Ulta Beauty has a 1 year low of $200.50 and a 1 year high of $414.98.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $2.00. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 40.49% and a net margin of 9.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will post 15.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 595 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.30, for a total transaction of $196,528.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael R. Macdonald sold 5,700 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total value of $1,995,228.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the second quarter worth about $373,386,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 609.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 855,478 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $295,798,000 after acquiring an additional 734,964 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at about $172,032,000. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,363,712 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $730,789,000 after acquiring an additional 322,320 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,456,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

Read More: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.