Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Loop Capital

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by Loop Capital in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $400.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock. Loop Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.53% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other analysts also recently commented on ULTA. Raymond James upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $395.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Cowen increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $385.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $410.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $379.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.00.
Ulta Beauty stock traded down $3.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $379.05. 629,933 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 727,871. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $360.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $339.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.71. Ulta Beauty has a 1 year low of $200.50 and a 1 year high of $414.98.
In other news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 595 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.30, for a total transaction of $196,528.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael R. Macdonald sold 5,700 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total value of $1,995,228.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the second quarter worth about $373,386,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 609.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 855,478 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $295,798,000 after acquiring an additional 734,964 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at about $172,032,000. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,363,712 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $730,789,000 after acquiring an additional 322,320 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,456,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.11% of the company’s stock.
About Ulta Beauty
Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.
