Ultra (UOS) Price Reaches $0.69 on Exchanges

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. Over the last week, Ultra has traded 11.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ultra coin can currently be bought for $0.69 or 0.00001432 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ultra has a market capitalization of $194.30 million and approximately $3.20 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47,976.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $626.57 or 0.01305986 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $236.16 or 0.00492238 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $156.48 or 0.00326147 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00016515 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001335 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002061 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00016258 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.93 or 0.00049874 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001918 BTC.

Ultra Coin Profile

Ultra is a DPoI coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 282,786,730 coins. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @Ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io . The official website for Ultra is ultra.io . The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io

According to CryptoCompare, “U°OS is a universal reputation system constituting an open-source blockchain protocol. it is built to be the standard for evaluation of trustworthiness on the emerging decentralized web. U°OS introduces DPoI, a unique consensus algorithm, that takes into account not only the monetary stake of an account but also the value it creates for the network, calculating it via account's incoming transfer and social activity. The U°OS reputation system already has use-cases/dApps, such as u.community, a social platform, which serves as an explorer and interface to the blockchain. Unlike other chains, U°OS records both economic transfers and social interactions on the blockchain.Social transactions allow the exchange of non-monetary value in a blockchain. For example, U°Community dApp uses the social transactions to upvote, downvote, publish content and follow or trust users. Social transactions along with economic ones are used to calculate reputation or Importance of digital entities Click here to access the UºOS community blog. “

