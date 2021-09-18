UMA (UMA) Price Hits $11.13

UMA (CURRENCY:UMA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. UMA has a total market cap of $699.11 million and $56.50 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, UMA has traded 7% higher against the dollar. One UMA coin can currently be bought for approximately $11.13 or 0.00023181 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002081 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.09 or 0.00058495 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63.13 or 0.00131474 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002080 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00013131 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.32 or 0.00046474 BTC.

UMA Profile

UMA is a coin. Its launch date was January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 104,737,136 coins and its circulating supply is 62,804,485 coins. UMA’s official message board is medium.com/uma-project . The official website for UMA is umaproject.org . UMA’s official Twitter account is @UMAprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA is designed to power the financial innovations made possible by permissionless, public blockchains, like Ethereum. Using concepts borrowed from fiat financial derivatives, UMA defines an open-source protocol that allows any two counterparties to design and create their own financial contracts. But unlike traditional derivatives, UMA contracts are secured with economic incentives alone, making them self-enforcing and universally accessible. “

Buying and Selling UMA

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UMA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

