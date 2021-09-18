Unibright Market Cap Reaches $530.68 Million (UBT)

Unibright (CURRENCY:UBT) traded up 15.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 18th. One Unibright coin can now be purchased for about $3.54 or 0.00007395 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Unibright has a market capitalization of $530.68 million and $4.37 million worth of Unibright was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Unibright has traded up 4.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.12 or 0.00058769 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.68 or 0.00131021 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00013192 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.46 or 0.00046949 BTC.

Unibright Profile

UBT is a coin. It was first traded on January 11th, 2018. Unibright’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,999,999 coins. Unibright’s official Twitter account is @Unibrightio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Unibright is /r/Unibright . Unibright’s official website is unibright.io . The official message board for Unibright is medium.com/@UnibrightIO

According to CryptoCompare, “UniBright is a platform designed to connect businesses and blockchains. UniBright offers a framework that auto-generates blockchain compliant code which translates into minimal developer skills required for businesses to integrate a blockchain in their systems. UBT is an ERC20 token required to register every smart contract deployed on the UniBright platform. “

Buying and Selling Unibright

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unibright directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unibright should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unibright using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

