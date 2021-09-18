Unico American (NASDAQ:UNAM) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $4.55

Unico American Co. (NASDAQ:UNAM) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.55 and traded as low as $3.25. Unico American shares last traded at $3.50, with a volume of 44,854 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of $18.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.97 and a beta of -0.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.55.

In other news, insider Ambina Partners Llc sold 10,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $46,705.50. 44.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Unico American stock. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Unico American Co. (NASDAQ:UNAM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 54,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC owned 1.03% of Unico American at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.77% of the company’s stock.

Unico American Company Profile (NASDAQ:UNAM)

Unico American Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance through its subsidiary. It also offers insurance premium financing and membership association services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

