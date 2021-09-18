Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) Market Capitalization Tops $50.67 Million

Unifi Protocol DAO (CURRENCY:UNFI) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 18th. Unifi Protocol DAO has a market cap of $50.67 million and $13.41 million worth of Unifi Protocol DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Unifi Protocol DAO has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Unifi Protocol DAO coin can now be purchased for $10.88 or 0.00022709 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $69.59 or 0.00145294 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004290 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $237.99 or 0.00496919 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00018418 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.29 or 0.00042355 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00013064 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000809 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO Profile

UNFI uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 10th, 2020. Unifi Protocol DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,659,091 coins. Unifi Protocol DAO’s official Twitter account is @unifiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Unifi Protocol DAO is www.unifiprotocol.com . The official message board for Unifi Protocol DAO is medium.com/unifiprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Unifi Protocol DAO was launched on September 1st on Tron, and is a group of non-custodial, interoperable, decentralized, and multi-chain smart contracts providing the building blocks for the next generation of DeFi development. The Unifi Protocol is designed to provide developers with functional DeFi building blocks linking multiple blockchains together into one large DeFi marketplace. uTrade is the working proof-ofconcept for harnessing multi-chain and multi-platform liquidity mining to power UNFI, Unifi’s Global Governance Token.Unifi Protocol was developed by Sesameseed. “

Unifi Protocol DAO Coin Trading

