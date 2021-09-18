Unifty (NIF) Tops 1-Day Volume of $12,897.00

Unifty (CURRENCY:NIF) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. Unifty has a total market capitalization of $26.60 million and $12,897.00 worth of Unifty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Unifty has traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar. One Unifty coin can now be bought for about $22.58 or 0.00047062 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Unifty alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002232 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.82 or 0.00072580 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58.20 or 0.00121307 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $83.67 or 0.00174382 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,423.57 or 0.07135626 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48,029.01 or 1.00105204 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $415.67 or 0.00866374 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Unifty Profile

Unifty’s genesis date was November 12th, 2020. Unifty’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,178,134 coins. Unifty’s official Twitter account is @unifty_io

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIFTY is a new hub for NFT projects to create custom farms, NFT collections (and soon a lot more) with just a few clicks. No coding or difficult contract interactions required while users are fully owning their contracts. “

Unifty Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unifty should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unifty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Unifty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unifty and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.