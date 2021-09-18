Uniswap Trading Up 8% Over Last Week (UNI)

Uniswap (CURRENCY:UNI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 18th. Over the last seven days, Uniswap has traded 8% higher against the dollar. One Uniswap coin can currently be bought for about $24.81 or 0.00051061 BTC on major exchanges. Uniswap has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion and approximately $359.67 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000493 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000069 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 93.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Uniswap Profile

Uniswap (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 7th, 2017. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 611,643,724 coins. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog . The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/Uniswap . The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni . Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap is a protocol for exchanging ERC-20 tokens on Ethereum. It eliminates trusted intermediaries and unnecessary forms of rent extraction, allowing for fast, efficient trading. Where it makes tradeoffs decentralization, censorship resistance, and security are prioritized. Uniswap is open-source software licensed under GPL. The introduction of UNI (ERC-20) on September 16th, 2020 enables shared community ownership and a vibrant, diverse, and dedicated governance system, which will actively guide the protocol towards the future. 1 billion UNI have been minted at genesis and will become accessible over the course of 4 years. A perpetual inflation rate of 2% per year will start after 4 years, ensuring continued participation and contribution to Uniswap at the expense of passive UNI holders. Uniswap has embraced the tenets of neutrality and trust minimization: it is crucial that governance is constrained to where it is strictly necessary. With this in mind, the Uniswap governance framework is limited to contributing to both protocol development and usage as well as the development of the broader Uniswap ecosystem. In doing so, UNI officially enshrines Uniswap as publicly-owned and self-sustainable infrastructure while continuing to carefully protect its indestructible and autonomous qualities. “

Buying and Selling Uniswap

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

