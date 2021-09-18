United Maritime Capital LLC Has $1.41 Million Stake in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)

United Maritime Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) by 83.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121,687 shares during the period. AMC Entertainment accounts for 1.1% of United Maritime Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. United Maritime Capital LLC’s holdings in AMC Entertainment were worth $1,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMC. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in AMC Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in AMC Entertainment by 281.6% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in AMC Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in AMC Entertainment by 221.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on AMC shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment from $3.70 to $5.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. B. Riley downgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Macquarie cut shares of AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $10.36.

Shares of NYSE AMC traded down $1.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.20. 68,730,254 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,454,297. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.58. The stock has a market cap of $22.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.27. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $1.91 and a one year high of $72.62.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $444.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($5.44) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2252.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Sean D. Goodman sold 45,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.79, for a total value of $1,579,639.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 111,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,872,127. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the United States Markets and International Markets segments. The United States segment involves in the activity in the U.S. specifically in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, and Washington, DC.

