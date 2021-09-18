United Maritime Capital LLC Has $3.96 Million Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

United Maritime Capital LLC lifted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 81.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,550 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 10,150 shares during the period. The Walt Disney comprises 3.0% of United Maritime Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. United Maritime Capital LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $3,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in The Walt Disney by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,179,052 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,907,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,039 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in The Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth about $259,279,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its holdings in The Walt Disney by 121.8% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,479,196 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $457,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,257 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in The Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth about $198,012,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth about $244,871,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on The Walt Disney from $213.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on The Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.56.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total transaction of $1,492,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,951,613.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $183.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,039,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,526,752. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.24. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $117.23 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $179.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.30. The company has a market cap of $333.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 300.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.19.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.78%. The company had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

