United Maritime Capital LLC Makes New $1.25 Million Investment in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU)

United Maritime Capital LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,252,000. Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares comprises approximately 0.9% of United Maritime Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. United Maritime Capital LLC owned 0.13% of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 426.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 3,966 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 463.9% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 4,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $552,000.

Shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares stock traded up $2.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $66.17. The stock had a trading volume of 2,219,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,502,135. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.02. Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares has a 1 year low of $46.00 and a 1 year high of $185.61.

