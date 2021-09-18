United Maritime Capital LLC Raises Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

United Maritime Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,645 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 8.6% of United Maritime Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. United Maritime Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Interstate Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at about $8,822,000. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at about $1,054,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 43.0% during the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 13,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,846,000 after buying an additional 3,917 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% during the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 5,405 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,198,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 64.7% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,304,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on GOOGL. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,846.21.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $56.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $2,816.00. 2,667,853 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,526,105. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,402.15 and a 12-month high of $2,925.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2,742.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,439.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The firm had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $10.13 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

