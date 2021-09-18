UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Acquired by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 245,888 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,980 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $98,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 535.3% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 108 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. 86.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $478.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $515.00 to $488.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $478.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $444.04.

UNH traded up $3.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $420.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,534,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,989,249. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $416.57 and its 200-day moving average is $399.15. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $289.64 and a fifty-two week high of $431.36. The stock has a market cap of $396.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.27. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $71.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.36%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.62, for a total value of $25,237,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 941,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,038,967.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.75, for a total value of $1,041,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,347,450.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,938 shares of company stock worth $42,943,909 over the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

