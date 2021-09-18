UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Stock Holdings Lessened by PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd

PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd lowered its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 18.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,400 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 3.0% of PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $5,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,234 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Davis Rea LTD. grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 6,782 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 2,693 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.62, for a total transaction of $25,237,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 941,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $396,038,967.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.75, for a total transaction of $1,041,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 154,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,347,450.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,938 shares of company stock valued at $42,943,909. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $478.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Truist increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $444.04.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $3.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $420.16. 4,534,224 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,989,249. The firm has a market cap of $396.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $416.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $399.15. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $289.64 and a 1-year high of $431.36.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $71.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.51 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 22.15%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.36%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

