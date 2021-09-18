Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Shares Bought by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) by 308.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 139,283 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 105,168 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $15,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Unity Software by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Gruss & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 5.8% in the second quarter. Gruss & Co. LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc increased its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 1.6% in the second quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 8,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 41.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 0.4% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,211,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. 74.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Unity Software from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Unity Software from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unity Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.92.

In other news, SVP Ingrid Lestiyo sold 28,000 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.23, for a total transaction of $3,674,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director 2020 Aps Otee sold 120,000 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total value of $14,820,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,224,982 shares of company stock valued at $146,128,922 over the last ninety days. 19.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

U opened at $136.69 on Friday. Unity Software Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.11 and a 52 week high of $174.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.63. The firm has a market cap of $38.62 billion and a P/E ratio of -62.13.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.29. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 52.08%. The business had revenue of $273.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.75 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

