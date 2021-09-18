Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its holdings in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,399 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.27% of Universal worth $3,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Universal by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 2,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. 80.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Universal from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of UVV opened at $47.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 4.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.98. Universal Co. has a 1 year low of $38.82 and a 1 year high of $60.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.51%.

In other news, VP Candace C. Formacek sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.39, for a total transaction of $135,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About Universal

Universal Corp. engages as a business-to-business agro-products supplier to consumer product manufacturers that sources and processes leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients. It operates its business through the following segments: Tobacco Operations and Ingredients Operations. The Tobacco Operations segment activities involves in selecting, procuring, processing, packing, storing, shipping, and financing leaf tobacco for sale to, or for the account of, manufacturers of consumer tobacco products throughout the world.

