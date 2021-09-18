Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Shares Purchased by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,389 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $2,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Universal Health Services during the first quarter worth $33,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the first quarter worth $67,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 558 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 669 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

In other news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $50,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

UHS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays downgraded Universal Health Services from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $168.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Universal Health Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Universal Health Services in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Universal Health Services from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.15.

UHS opened at $145.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.12. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.47 and a fifty-two week high of $165.00.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.01. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.88%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 12.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, July 26th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the health services provider to buy up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.19%.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

Featured Article: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.