Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.15

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.15 and traded as high as $6.88. Universal Technical Institute shares last traded at $6.62, with a volume of 47,391 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

The firm has a market cap of $217.30 million, a PE ratio of 331.00, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.15.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $83.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.70 million. On average, analysts expect that Universal Technical Institute, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,086,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,187,000 after purchasing an additional 95,197 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,632,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,598,000 after acquiring an additional 8,920 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 81.4% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,424,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,242,000 after acquiring an additional 638,896 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 402.1% in the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,294,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,285,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,341,000 after acquiring an additional 158,954 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc engages in the provision of postsecondary education. It operates through the Postsecondary Education and Other segments. The Postsecondary Education segment offers technical training for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle and marine technicians as well as welders and CNC machining technicians.

