UnlimitedIP Price Tops $0.0075 on Exchanges (UIP)

UnlimitedIP (CURRENCY:UIP) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 18th. One UnlimitedIP coin can currently be purchased for $0.0075 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. UnlimitedIP has a total market capitalization of $10.06 million and $108,159.00 worth of UnlimitedIP was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, UnlimitedIP has traded up 2.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get UnlimitedIP alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.35 or 0.00058892 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002076 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002808 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.59 or 0.00132110 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002077 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00013192 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.32 or 0.00046371 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000392 BTC.

UnlimitedIP Profile

UnlimitedIP is a coin. It launched on December 26th, 2017. UnlimitedIP’s total supply is 2,839,985,525 coins and its circulating supply is 1,334,112,918 coins. The official website for UnlimitedIP is www.unlimitedip.io . UnlimitedIP’s official Twitter account is @IPStock_ips and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The UnlimitedIP (UIP) is a new smart trading platform. It uses influential blockchain technology like any other dispersed ledgers. Moreover, traceability is essential to the company. Safety to make it fiddle proof is also essential. There are also hash algorithms and timestamp asymmetric encryption protocols. The UIP Token is designed for basic services and transactions on the currency platform. Each of the UIP tokens has its IP and cannot be used in a universal manner. So, what is the token actually good for? It’s designed to be used for many different purposes. This includes when someone is using it for recreational copyright transactions. “

Buying and Selling UnlimitedIP

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnlimitedIP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UnlimitedIP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UnlimitedIP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UnlimitedIP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UnlimitedIP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.