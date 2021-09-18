UnMarshal Hits Market Cap of $6.60 Million (MARSH)

UnMarshal (CURRENCY:MARSH) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. One UnMarshal coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.93 or 0.00001942 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, UnMarshal has traded down 3.6% against the dollar. UnMarshal has a total market capitalization of $6.60 million and $459,150.00 worth of UnMarshal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002231 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.97 or 0.00070964 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.45 or 0.00119989 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.82 or 0.00175071 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,382.83 or 0.07065798 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47,873.76 or 0.99995072 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $412.07 or 0.00860694 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002643 BTC.

UnMarshal Coin Profile

UnMarshal’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,096,098 coins. UnMarshal’s official Twitter account is @unmarshal

UnMarshal Coin Trading

