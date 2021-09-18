Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.14.

UNM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Unum Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. lifted their price target on shares of Unum Group from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st.

In other news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $530,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Unum Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of Unum Group by 57.5% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Unum Group by 1,336.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Unum Group during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Unum Group by 49.4% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. 82.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE UNM opened at $24.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.16. Unum Group has a twelve month low of $15.79 and a twelve month high of $31.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.73.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 9.05%. Research analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. This is an increase from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Unum Group’s payout ratio is currently 24.34%.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment comprises of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

