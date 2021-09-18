Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $182.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on UPST shares. Barclays raised shares of Upstart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Upstart from $205.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Upstart in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Upstart in a report on Monday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock.

In related news, SVP Paul Gu sold 155,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.40, for a total transaction of $41,912,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.88, for a total transaction of $6,094,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,053,966 shares of company stock valued at $431,274,500 over the last 90 days. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPST. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Upstart during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Upstart during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Upstart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in Upstart during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Upstart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.24% of the company’s stock.

Upstart stock opened at $303.32 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $185.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.77. Upstart has a fifty-two week low of $22.61 and a fifty-two week high of $308.78.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $193.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.75 million. The firm’s revenue was up 1017.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Upstart will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

