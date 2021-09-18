USD Coin Price Hits $1.00 on Top Exchanges (USDC)

USD Coin (CURRENCY:USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. During the last week, USD Coin has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. One USD Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002070 BTC on exchanges. USD Coin has a market cap of $29.36 billion and $2.21 billion worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,432.02 or 0.07108812 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.29 or 0.00118656 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002452 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000479 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0967 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 104.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

USD Coin Profile

USD Coin (CRYPTO:USDC) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 31st, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 29,379,356,150 coins. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for USD Coin is medium.com/centre-blog . USD Coin’s official website is www.centre.io/usdc

According to CryptoCompare, “USD Coin (USDC) is a fully collateralized US Dollar stable coin. It is built on the open source fiat stable coin framework developed by CENTRE, and Circle is the first of several forthcoming issuers of USDC. USDC is designed to minimize price volatility and it does so by ensuring that every unit of USDC is only created when a corresponding US Dollar is deposited into a reserve bank account. Its major application at this point is as a mechanism for trading and hedging in global crypto capital markets. However, USDC is being adopted for use cases such as lending, payments, investments, and further applications within financial contracts such as derivatives contracts, insurance contracts, and security tokens.Commercial issuers of USDC are required by CENTRE to be licensed to handle electronic money; have audited AML and Compliance programs that meet FATF standards; back all tokens on a fully reserved basis and provide monthly published proof of reserves attested to by certified public auditors; support fungible exchange and redemption of USDC tokens from other authorized issuer members; meet other reporting and review requirements established by CENTRE Note that as a fully collateralized stablecoin, the supply is determined by the USD deposits being taken on issuing services such as circle.com/usdc. Recently, CENTRE announced that Coinbase is joining Circle as a founding member of CENTRE Consortium, and as part of this USDC is now available on Coinbase Pro and coinbase.com. “

USD Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USD Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USD Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

