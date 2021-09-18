USDK Price Hits $1.00 on Top Exchanges (USDK)

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. During the last week, USDK has traded 0% lower against the dollar. One USDK coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002078 BTC on exchanges. USDK has a market cap of $28.69 million and $118.72 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002070 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002228 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.90 or 0.00072287 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58.64 or 0.00121457 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $84.36 or 0.00174732 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,427.91 or 0.07100302 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48,204.48 or 0.99846972 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $418.95 or 0.00867781 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002658 BTC.

USDK Profile

USDK’s genesis date was May 17th, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 coins. USDK’s official website is www.oklink.com . USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “USDK is an ERC-20 stablecoin co-developed by OKLink, a blockchain technology company, and Prime Trust, a US-licensed trust company. Every USDK is backed by 1 USD from the Prime Trust Special Account. With a guaranteed 1:1 conversion rate between USDK and USD, the monetary value is 100% reserved. Also, an audit firm will provide monthly reports for maximum transparency to the public. “

Buying and Selling USDK

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

