USDx stablecoin (USDX) One Day Volume Hits $5,513.00

USDx stablecoin (CURRENCY:USDX) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. USDx stablecoin has a market cap of $7.07 million and approximately $5,513.00 worth of USDx stablecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDx stablecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00008734 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, USDx stablecoin has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get USDx stablecoin alerts:

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002068 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00016264 BTC.

USDX [Lighthouse] (USDX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00008108 BTC.

Dollars (USDX) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000432 BTC.

dForce USDx (USDX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002159 BTC.

About USDx stablecoin

USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 27th, 2018. USDx stablecoin’s total supply is 7,079,559 coins. USDx stablecoin’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet . The Reddit community for USDx stablecoin is https://reddit.com/r/dForceNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for USDx stablecoin is dforce.network . USDx stablecoin’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

Buying and Selling USDx stablecoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDx stablecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDx stablecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDx stablecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for USDx stablecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDx stablecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.