Utrust Price Reaches $0.38 (UTK)

Utrust (CURRENCY:UTK) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. In the last seven days, Utrust has traded down 5% against the US dollar. One Utrust coin can currently be bought for about $0.38 or 0.00000778 BTC on exchanges. Utrust has a total market cap of $169.42 million and approximately $6.92 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Utrust alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.60 or 0.00059141 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002067 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002833 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.45 or 0.00133251 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002067 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00013241 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.53 or 0.00046587 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Utrust Coin Profile

Utrust (CRYPTO:UTK) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 28th, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,000,000 coins. The official message board for Utrust is medium.com/utrust . The Reddit community for Utrust is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Utrust’s official website is utrust.com . Utrust’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The UTRUST platform aims to provide the consumer protection that buyers take for granted in traditional online purchases – acting as a mediator, resolving conflicts and enabling the possibility of refunds to mitigate fraud, while shielding the merchant from crypto-market volatility. The project wants to enable fast transactions, lower fees, and low cross-border transaction friction, enabling merchants to sell to a growing worldwide audience of crypto-holders. The project aspires to 'build a payment API for marketplace integration that will become the crypto-equivalent of PayPal. “

Buying and Selling Utrust

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Utrust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Utrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Utrust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Utrust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.