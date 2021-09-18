UTU Protocol (UTU) Market Cap Hits $2.95 Million

UTU Protocol (CURRENCY:UTU) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 18th. UTU Protocol has a market capitalization of $2.95 million and $81,373.00 worth of UTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UTU Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0323 or 0.00000067 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, UTU Protocol has traded down 3.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.93 or 0.00059821 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002858 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.33 or 0.00137135 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002067 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00013294 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.71 or 0.00046948 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000393 BTC.

UTU Protocol Profile

UTU Protocol (CRYPTO:UTU) is a coin. UTU Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 91,454,545 coins. UTU Protocol’s official message board is utu-trust.medium.com . UTU Protocol’s official website is protocol.utu.io . UTU Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UTU_trust

According to CryptoCompare, “UTU Technologies is based in Kenya, UTU was founded to offer a different, social-relationship based approach to establishing trust, rather than scores, aggregated reviews and ratings in order to transform the sharing economy into a trust economy. For this purpose, UTU Technologies is building a platform consisting of two main components: A trusted recommendation service, a web service to deliver trusted service recommendations based on users’ and providers’ social relationships and other data, and A decentralised and blockchain-based protocol to enable users to make publicly verifiable staked endorsements (or disapprovals) of services, and to facilitate the necessary data provision. Each of these activities has the potential to earn rewards for the user, thus incentivising them to partake. The protocol will also not only be useable for our own service, but also other, 3rd-party services. UTU Tecnologies wants to incentivise clients directly to provide data. For this purpose, we devise a blockchain-based protocol with a non-transferable utility token — UTU Tokens — to be built on a blockchain platform. Intuitively, clients will be rewarded for active participation in the system with UTU Tokens. They can be used to make staked endorsements and access trusted recommendations provided by the UTU Recommendation Service and other services. The token will be non-transferable to prevent people “buying into” the network, essentially buying trust. “

UTU Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UTU Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UTU Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UTU Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

