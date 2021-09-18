Uxin (UXIN) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, September 24th. Uxin has set its Q1 2022 guidance at EPS.

Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $29.91 million for the quarter.

Uxin stock opened at $2.99 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.87. Uxin has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $5.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.36 and a beta of 0.25.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Uxin stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN) by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 392,469 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 138,897 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.13% of Uxin worth $1,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 20.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Uxin

Uxin Ltd. operates an online used car transaction services platform. It offers used car online auction, online retail, and financial derivative services. The company was founded by Dai Kun on August 11, 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

