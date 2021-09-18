V-ID (VIDT) Price Reaches $0.99 on Major Exchanges

V-ID (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. In the last seven days, V-ID has traded 65.5% higher against the dollar. V-ID has a total market capitalization of $45.71 million and approximately $8.26 million worth of V-ID was traded on exchanges in the last day. One V-ID coin can currently be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00008325 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.92 or 0.00058281 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002796 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $63.03 or 0.00131592 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00013164 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.15 or 0.00046230 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000393 BTC.

About V-ID

V-ID is a coin. It was first traded on August 18th, 2018. V-ID’s total supply is 57,563,931 coins and its circulating supply is 46,317,527 coins. The Reddit community for V-ID is /r/VIDT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . V-ID’s official website is about.v-id.org . The official message board for V-ID is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6 . V-ID’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “V-ID is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. V-ID claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation. VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling V-ID

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as V-ID directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade V-ID should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase V-ID using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

