Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Holdings Cut by Tobam

Tobam lowered its holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 34.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,385 shares during the period. Tobam owned about 0.12% of Vail Resorts worth $14,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MTN. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 6.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 4.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 5.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 6.3% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 4,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 10.7% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

Vail Resorts stock traded up $7.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $308.50. The stock had a trading volume of 751,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,655. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $302.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $310.57. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $208.72 and a twelve month high of $338.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.26 and a beta of 1.31.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MTN shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $359.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $314.42.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation company, and mountain resort golf courses.

See Also: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN).

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.