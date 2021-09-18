Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.68 Per Share

Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) declared a dividend on Saturday, September 18th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.684 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, October 8th. This represents a yield of 16.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This is an increase from Vale’s previous dividend of $0.30.

Vale has increased its dividend by 3.5% over the last three years.

VALE traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.31. The stock had a trading volume of 58,015,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,584,471. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.98. Vale has a 1-year low of $10.29 and a 1-year high of $23.17.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.78 billion. Vale had a net margin of 30.59% and a return on equity of 65.49%. As a group, research analysts expect that Vale will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VALE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. UBS Group lowered shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Vale from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Vale from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target (up from $24.00) on shares of Vale in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.78.

About Vale

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

